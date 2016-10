Seers and political leaders near the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma in Hubballi on Sunday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

The 193rd anniversary of Kittur queen Rani Chennamma’s victory over the British, popularly known as Kittur Vijayotsava, was celebrated by various organisations on Sunday.

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Panchamasali Peetha, Koodalasangam, Basavalinga Swami of Rudrakshi Mutt, Vinay Kulkarni, district in charge Minister; Prasad Abbayya, MLA; and Deputy Mayor Laxmi Uppar garlanded the statue of Rani Chennamma at Kittur Chennamma Circle.

Raising slogans praising Rani Chennamma, they recalled her contributions to the freedom struggle and called on youths to follow her principles.

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami released pamphlets on environmental protection brought out by Basava Parisara Samrakshana Samiti. Samiti president S.V. Pattanashetti and secretary Suresh Horakeri were present. HDMC councillor Rajanna Koravi and Youth Congress leader Sadanand Danganavar took part.