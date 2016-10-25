Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa inaugurates Kittur Utsav

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who inaugurated the three-day Kittur Utsav-2016, late on Sunday, assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure that the procedure for Kittur to get ‘taluk’ status would be well under way within a month.

Paying tribute to Rani Channamma of Kittur, he said all the offices, including that of a tahsildar which is a must have in a taluk centre, would be facilitated soon. “In fact, Kittur should have assumed the status of taluk much earlier, as it was already listed among the new taluks proposed by the previous government. Unfortunately, the district administration appears to be lethargic and sleeping over people’s issues,” he observed with regret.

Ownership titles

Mr. Thimmappa directed the concerned officials to issue ownership titles to all the villagers who constructed houses on government land. Also, irrespective of the size of the site encroached upon for the construction of the house, every such beneficiary family should be allotted 50×80 ft land, considering the fact that farmers also need space for cattle.

Weekly payments

He also urged parliament members from the State to prevail upon the Centre to ensure weekly payment to the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as against a monthly payment. “These workers face difficulty in meeting expenses during emergencies and to meet urgent needs. A weekly payment of wages would ensure they have some money when needed, he said.

D.B. Inamdar, Kittur MLA, presided over the event and Sri Madiwal Rajayogindra Swami of Rajguru Samsthan Kalmutt, Kittur, graced the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram welcomed the guests. Vishwanath Patil, MLA, Vivek Patil, MLC, Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, zilla panchayat CEO Bagadi Gautam and Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Vidyavati Bhajantri were also present.