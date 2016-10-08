Minister for Medical Education Sharanaprakash Patil during an interaction with doctors at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Friday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

Minister inspects facilities at hospital

Minister for Medical Education Sharanaprakash Patil has said that the Advanced Cobalt Teletherapy unit ‘Bhabhatron-II’ will soon be installed at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital to treat cancer patients.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting various facilities at KIMS Hospital and interacting with patients, their attendants and doctors on Friday, Dr. Patil said that Director of KIMS Dattatreya Bant had already brought the issue to his notice.

Dr. Patil said that after the old cobalt machine used for radiotherapy became become obsolete, it was de-commissioned and a new advanced LINAC machine had been installed to treat the patients. “The new machine Bhabhatron-II will act as a stand-by in case of technical snags in the LINAC machine and it will also reduce the workload for the other machine,” he said.

After coming to know about the shortage of X-ray machines and the 11-year old CT scan machine in the hospital through the doctors, the minister promised to consider their plea.

While expressing satisfaction about improvement in the services provided at the hospital, he said that steps would be taken to address the complaints related to other issues. He also expressed confidence about getting MCI nod for increasing the MBBS intake for KIMS from 150 to 200.

To a query, he clarified that December had been set as the deadline for completion of various development works including the super specialty hospital and renovation of operation theatre, toilet blocks would be taken up on priority basis.

“The hospital needs more ventilators and incubators in neonatal intensive care unit. A new dialysis unit with more beds for dialysis patients is being planned,” he said. On complaints about KIMS doctors not prescribing generic drugs, he said the patients should register complaint with the director or medical superintendent and action would be taken. He also clarified that doctors skipping duty hours would be dismissed from service.