to quench thirst:The Hale Unduwadi project seeks to draw up to 300 MLD of water fromKRS backwaters to meet the growing drinking water needs of Mysuru.— FILE PHOTO

MCC, MUDA have jointly sent an objection letterin this regard to the government, says the Mayor

Even as civic bodies in Mysuru await the government nod for the implementation of the 300 MLD drinking water scheme at Hale Unduwadi, about 2 km from KRS reservoir, the land identified for setting up its water treatment plant has been acquired for setting up an industry.

Sources in Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWSSB)said the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has acquired 100 acres of land in Beechanakuppe identified for establishing the water treatment plant.

“The KIADB has acquired a total of 250 acres of land in the area to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ)”, the source told The Hindu.

Confirming the development, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken serious objection to the move by KIADB to acquire the land identified for the drinking water project. “The Mysuru City Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority have jointly sent a letter of objection to the State government. We have urged the government to cancel the allotment and reserve the land for the drinking water project,” he said.

Though the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project is hanging fire for the last few years, KUWSSB sources said a revised detailed project report of Rs. 475 crore had been submitted to the government a few months ago. “But, approval is yet to come. Meanwhile, the KIADB went ahead and acquired the land,” the official said.

The land in Beechanakuppe is situated on a peak and was highly suitable for pumping water to the city.

“Presently, water cannot be drawn from below 60 ft. If the Hale Unduwadi project is implemented, water can be drawn even from dead storage level,” the official said.

Drinking water for Mysuru

Belagola: 45 MLD

(million litres of water a day)

Hongalli: 90 MLD

Kabini: 60 MLD

Melapura: 70 MLD

Total: 265 MLD

Drinking water connections: 1.75 lakh