A fortnight long special exhibition-cum-sale of khadi and handloom products, to mark Gandhi Jayanti and also in view of Dasara and Moharrum festivals, began at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday.

P. Deena, acting President of the Ballari Zilla Panchayat, who inaugurated it, went round the stalls along with Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar and other dignitaries, including Virupakshappa, President, Karnataka State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society.

B. Vittal, Deputy Director Handloom and Textiles, said that 39 societies from various districts and also from six States have participated in the exhibition where a variety of saris, dhotis, towels, silk saris, woollen blankets are on display. The exhibition would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

He said that during the exhibition held in 2014-15 , the total turnover was around Rs. 83 lakh and hoped that the turnover this year would be around Rs. 90 lakh.