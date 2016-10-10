Prized possession:Rathnamma performing puja to the Dasara dolls at her residence in Kolar.

88-year-old Rathnamma has been organising doll display unbroken since 1941

Age has not deterred Rathnamma from celebrating every festival with traditional fervour.

This 88-year-old has the distinction of organising the doll display, an integral part of the Dasara festivities, unbroken for 75 years.

Ms. Rathnamma, wife of freedom fighter the late K.R. Krishnaswamy, was married when she was just 13. Now, undaunted by the age factor, she is busy celebrating the 75th year of Navaratri at her residence in P.C. Extension locality in Kolar.

The octogenarian has put on display over 300 dolls, mostly made of clay and porcelain. Dolls made of white metal from Jaipur are also on the shelf. The collection includes Dashavatara, Rama-Lakshmana, wedding set, and Sri Rama Pattabhisheka, among others. There are over two dozens of various sizes of Krishna dolls mostly made of clay.

110-year-old doll

One Krishna doll measuring nearly 2 ft is over 110 years old, claims Ms. Rathnamma. Another Krishna doll and set of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanumantha were given to her by her father V.S. Rangachar.

“My father worked as a clerk with Sir M. Visveswaraya’s brother, who was an advocate in Bengaluru. He bought over 10 dolls for Rs. 5, about 70 years ago,” she told The Hindu on Saturday.

She has been preserving these dolls with utmost care. Dozens of porcelain dolls, including Budha, lion and other animals, were gifted to her 50 years back by her younger brother, who worked in a porcelain factory in Vridachalam, Tamil Nadu.

One pair of Pattada Bombe in her possession dates back to 1941.

As per tradition, Ms. Rathnamma and her daughter-in-law Vani offer puja to Pattada Bombe (dolls of king and queen) on the first day of the festival.

The celebrations help nurture the culture among children, says Ms. Rathnamma. “I have inculcated good culture in my seven children, thanks to various celebrations,” she says.