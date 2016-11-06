It will help provide organs and life for six people; four corneas will provide eyesight to four persons

Doctors from Manipal and Bengaluru teamed up to transplant liver and kidneys of two brain dead patients here on Saturday. According to a press release, the Kasturba Hospital had coordinated the harvesting of organs of two patients — Valerian D’Souza and Kishore — who were declared brain dead, here.

Valerian D’Souza (56) from Udupi was admitted to Kasturba Hospital after he suffered a severe head injury in a road accident at Peramapalli here on November 3. He was kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the Department of Neurosurgery here. He was declared brain dead on November 4 by four senior doctors as per the protocol of the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994. D’Souza’s wife expressed her willingness to donate the viable organs — both corneas, both kidneys and liver as per the Act. Of the organs harvested, one kidney would be for an identified patient at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal and a second one for a patient at A.J. Hospital in Mangaluru. The liver would be transplanted to a patient at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru. After harvesting the organs, a green corridor was created to transport them from Manipal to the A.J. Hospital and Bajpe Airport in Mangaluru at 3.30 p.m.

The surgeons lead by Padmaraj Hegde, Arun Chawla, B.M. Zeeshan from Department of Urology and Anitha Shenoy, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia – all from Kasturba Hospital, and Mahesh Gopashetty from Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, performed the harvesting surgery.

The second patient, Kishore (45), who had suffered a severe head injury in a fall at Brahmavar village, was admitted to the ICU of Neurosurgery Department on November 3.

He too was declared as brain dead on November 5 by four senior doctors as per the protocol stipulated in the Act. Kishore’s brothers and sisters took the decision to donate viable organs — both cornea, both kidneys and liver to save another needy patient.

A team of doctors from BGS Hospital, Bengaluru, reached Manipal to harvest Kishore’s organs. Of the organs, one kidney would be identified for a patient in Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, while the second kidney would be for a patient at KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru. The harvested liver would be for a patient in BGS Hospital. The four corneas had been preserved at the Kasturba Hospital Eye Bank.

