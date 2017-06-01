Karnataka’s stand on beef unclear

more-in

In the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spearheading the opposition to the new Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, the Congress government in Karnataka seems unclear about it’s position.

Except statements from Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra and Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the top leadership in the government and the Congress has maintained a studied silence on the issue.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be cautious and has merely said he would react only after studying the new rules. Congress sources said the central leadership has not taken a stand, leaving the State Congress “confused” on how far to go on the Centre’s new rules.

Sections in the party are worried that this further erodes the Congress’s claim to be the principal Opposition party and allows the space to be taken by the Left parties and regional leaders, such as Mamata Banerjee.

In the State, senior leaders admitted that this is not the first time that the State leadership has failed to show a strong stand on an ideological issue. They point to the dragging of feet by the government on the anti-superstition Bill and demonetisation of currencies.

While some fear this has resulted in an impression of a weak leadership, others argue that taking a strong stand could result in a “backlash” alienating large sections of the electorate, as beef is a highly sensitive issue and the BJP would take advantage of it in the Assembly elections in 2018. Currently, there is no ban on cow slaughter in the State. Following Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the ‘beef fest’ in Kerala and other States, the State government stopped a ‘beef fest’ organised by students’ unions here. The police denied permission to hold a ‘beef fest’ at the Town Hall and arrested a few protesters.

A senior KPCC leader said “all leaders were busy. We all returned from Delhi yesterday. Today, the high command announced new KPCC office-bearers. There has beens no time to study the Centre’s ban. We will make our stand clear in a couple of days.”