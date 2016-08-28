‘Reservoirs in Cauvery basin received only 55 p.c. of normal inflow because of deficient rainfall’.

The all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Saturday decided to place before the Supreme Court the “ground realities” on the distress situation in Karnataka, in response to Tamil Nadu’s plea for water release on the basis of a normal water year’s statistics.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin received only 55 per cent of the normal inflow due to deficient rainfall.

He said Karnataka had a total storage of only 51 tmcft as against the capacity of 104 tmcft from the Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Hemavati, and Harangi reservoirs in the Cauvery basin.