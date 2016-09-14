The 12th edition of the Karnataka Science Congress will be held on the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University campus from September 15-17. This is aimed at promoting science writing in Kannada, KVAFSU Vice-Chancellor C. Renuka Prasad told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Over 200 papers on 12 disciplines would be presented in Kannada. Resource persons would discuss various issues in 32 interactive sessions, ranging from linguistics to electronics.

B.N. Suresh, ISRO scientist, credited with designing launch vehicles, and V. Shubha, will be given the Sir M. Visvesvaraya science award. The C.N.R. Rao award will be given to H.R. Krishnamurthy of IISc. Five KVAFSU scientists - K. Chandrapal Singh, S. Yatiraj, M.S. Vasant, K.M. Shankar, and A. Krishnaswamy would be presented with life-time achievement awards.

Eshwar Khandre, district in-charge Minister, will inaugurate the event. Sharan Prakash Patil, Medical Education Minister, MLA Ashok Kheny, and others will be present.

Suresh Honnappagol, Commissioner, Animal Husbandry, New Delhi, and Anurag Tewari, Deputy Commissioner, will be present at the valedictory. A scientific exhibition for students and painting and Bidri art exhibition will be organised, S.M. Shivaprakash, director, extension, KVAFSU, said.