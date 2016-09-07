The Supreme Court had directed Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs.

Karnataka late Tuesday night released 10,000 cusecs of water from the Krishna Raja Sagara (dam to Tamil Nadu amid tight security. The outflow quantum may be increased by evening.

“Despite severe distress and hardship, we will release water to Tamil Nadu as directed by the Supreme Court. With heavy heart, we have to follow the apex court’s directive though it is very difficult in the prevailing distress situation,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of the State Legislature and MPs from Karnataka.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will stage a rail roko at the Belagavi railway station on Wednesday. Farmers are also planning a strike near the KRS dam site.

Protests are continuing across Mandya and the KSRTC suspended its services on Wednesday too. It has diverted buses plying between Mysuru and Bengaluru via the Malavalli-Kanakapura road.

KSRTC officials in Mysuru said they were operating bus services on a limited fleet as the buses had not reached Mysuru from Ramanagaram and Mandya.

The Mysuru district police have imposed prohibitory orders around the Kabini reservoir in view of the Kabini Hitharakshana Horata Samithi's plan to lay siege to the reservoir on Wednesday.