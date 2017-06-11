Karnataka records dip in liquor sales last year

Low spirits: The fall was greater in north Karnataka districts like Ballari, Chitradurga and Koppal.

Karnataka’s Excise Department had little to cheer about last year, as demonetisation, drought and court decrees cast a shadow on liquor sales.

For the first time in a decade, the Excise Department saw a dip in liquor sales in 2016-17 over the previous year but revenue was nearly on target.

The State consumed nearly 34.6 lakh fewer cartons of alcohol — both Indian-made liquor (IML) and beer — in 2016-17 over the previous year. While 8.37 crore cartons of IML and beer were sold between April 2015 and March 2016, the figure dropped to 8.02 crore cartons in 2017.

IML, which makes up nearly 70% of alcohol consumed, took a hit, but not as much as beer. The fall in hard liquor sales was 8.23 lakh cartons or 71 lakh litres, with a bigger slip for beer.

“We think this is due to drought in north Karnataka,” said Excise Commissioner Manjunath Naik. Bengaluru and its surrounding districts registered positive growth, but rural divisions fell. Hosapete Division, covering Ballari, Chitradurga and Koppal, saw a 5% fall, and Belagavi and Kalaburagi, a more than 3% slide.

Highway curbs

The drought was compounded by demonetisation, followed by the Supreme Court order on liquor sales along highways.