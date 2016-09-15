Karnataka protects all, irrespective of religion, language: Siddaramaiah

Writes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa assuring her that violence has been contained

The Karnataka Government, on Thursday, assured Tamil Nadu that it is committed to protect the lives and properties of all residents in the state, regardless of their religion or language.

In response to a letter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has in a letter said: “I had pointed out to you in my previous letter of September 12 that incidents of violence against Kannada-speaking people in Tamil Nadu would incite passions threatening peace in our state.”

Unfortunately, violence erupted on September 12 despite all precautions taken by the State Government. However, situation was brought under control within hours. “We have booked cases against rioters and have taken strict action to ensure violence does not spread. I have also issued strict instructions to the law and order machinery to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” Mr. Siddaramaiah has stated.

While the issue of Cauvery water sharing is being adjudicated by the courts and looked into by the Cauvery Supervisory Committee, no benefit can be had through bandh and agitations. “I am deeply concerned that certain organisations have called for a bandh in Tamil Nadu tomorrow. You would appreciate that any escalation of animosity between the two states would be detrimental to both states.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah requested Ms. Jayalalithaa to take steps to ensure that during the so-called bandh on Friday no untoward incident take place and the lives and properties of Kannada-speaking people in Tamil Nadu are protected.

“We have issued an advisory to the media to report responsibly the incidents relating to the Cauvery agitation. I would request you to kindly do the same. I have instructed Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Director General of Police to be in touch with your authorities. I would request you to kindly advice your officers to be in touch with their counterparts in Karnataka,” Mr. Siddaramaiah has added in the letter.