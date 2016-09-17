Even though movement of vehicles across the State border has been reduced to a trickle ever since the Cauvery dispute, the Chamarajanagar district police have been escorting vehicles entering the State from Tamil Nadu.

A few goods transporters, including trucks and tempos and private vehicles like cars and SUVs, bearing Tamil Nadu registration, which enter Karnataka during night, are being escorted to their destination in Chamarajanagar or till the border of the district.

Check-posts

On reaching the district border, the police of the neighbouring district are informed about the T.N.-registered vehicle.

“Over the last three days, we have provided escort to 200 such vehicles, mostly goods transporters,” said Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Kuldeep Kumar Jain. “There is a reciprocal gesture even from the Tamil Nadu police, who are escorting Karnataka vehicles to their destination,” he added.

The Chamarajanagar district police has set up check-posts at seven roads connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.