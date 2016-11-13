The Karnataka Media Academy, district administration, Department of Public Relations and the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists will organise a seminar to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the Press Council of India here on November 16.

B. Venkatsingh, member of the media academy, told presspersons on Friday that M. Siddaraju, academy president, would deliver the key-note address. M.C. Patil, senior journalist and former news editor of Doordarshan Kendra, Bengaluru, would deliver the main speech. Seminars on the‘Role of media in the development of Hyderabad Karnataka region’ would he held.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil would inaugurate the programme and Minister for Information Technology and Bio-technology and Tourism Priyank Kharge would preside over the function.