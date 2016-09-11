The State Cabinet on Saturday decided to recommend to Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to prorogue the State legislature session convened for a day on Wednesday.

GST Bill

The legislature session has been cancelled following President Pranab Mukherjee giving his assent to the Constitution Amendment Bill on Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has become a law now. The session was called to ratify the Bill. Since more than 50 per cent of the States ratified the Bill passed by Parliament, there is no necessity of the Karnataka legislature ratifying the Bill now.