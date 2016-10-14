They are applying under General Category; judge directs exam authority to accept applications for scrutiny

: Two girls, who grew up in an orphanage with no knowledge of their biological parents or caste, were provided relief on Friday by the Karnataka High Court, which permitted them to apply for the posts of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) by stating ‘Nil’ in the column mandated for the caste of applicants in the online application system.

Mohanakumari and Mani, who are being looked after since their childhood at Odanadi Seva Samsthe, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working for the welfare of orphans and poor children in Mysuru, could not submit their online applications as they were unable to fill up their caste details, being unaware of them.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna, in an interim order, also permitted the girls to submit applications in physical form, in case the online applications were not accepted by the system due to unfilled fields. The judge also directed the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which is conducting the examination, to accept such applications for the purpose of scrutiny. The KEA’s instructions to applicants had said that the caste column should consist of a minimum of three letters.

Noting that the petitioning girls wanted to apply under the General Category (GC) quota, the petitioners’ counsel had pointed out that the denial of the opportunity to apply for a job without mentioning the caste while applying under the GC amounts to discrimination amongst the jobseekers.

Recounting their days of surviving on streets, from where the NGO had taken them to its shelter, the petitioners have stated that they had directly appeared for the Class 7 exam in 2005, and their caretaker organisation’s name was mentioned as their ‘parents’ in their school certificate on the government’s instruction. Later, both of them had completed their Secondary School Leaving Certificate, Pre-University and Undergraduation courses in the regular stream. At present, Mohanakumari and Mani are awaiting the results of their final year M.Com and M.Sc exams respectively, from the Mysore University.

The Court adjourned further hearing while ordering issuance of notices to the State government and the KEA.