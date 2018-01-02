Karnataka government to amend Inams Abolition Act

more-in

The State government has decided to amend the Inams Abolition Act in order to allow over three lakh people to claim occupancy rights.

Disclosing this to reporters in the city on Monday, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa said more than three lakh people in Karnataka, especially in Uttara Kannada, Dharwad and Belagavi districts, have not filed applications seeking occupancy rights under the Inams Abolition Act. “To provide them an opportunity to claim occupancy rights, the government has decided to amend the Inams Abolition Act,” he said.

To facilitate the beneficiaries, 14 sections under the Act need to be amended. The amendment will be tabled in the coming legislature session, he said, adding that the amendment would ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the Act.

Expressing regret at the fact that elected representatives over the years had failed to take the benefits of the Land Reforms Act and Inam Abolition Act to the poor and the landless, Mr. Thimmappa said: “Vested interests who favoured landlords got me defeated in the polls earlier for having fought for the implementation of the Land Reforms Act, in letter and spirit. But I don’t have any qualms. I stood for what I believed all my life,” he said.

Deadline extended

Meanwhile, the State government has extended the deadline for regularisation of houses constructed on government land till February 26. Considering that the revenue authorities have not followed the government direction on Akrama–Sakrama in letter and spirit, it was decided that the deadline should be extended.

“I am personally visiting all the districts and monitoring the implementation of the government order. It is regrettable that elected representatives are not taking any interest in creating awareness among people. I will take up the issue during the legislature session and appeal to members to play an active role in the process,” the Minister said.

Despite all efforts, only about two lakh applications have been cleared so far. Another five lakh applications are pending. “Serious action will be initiated against panchayat development officers and village accountants for not implementing the government’s ambitious programme to provide shelter for all,” he said.

To a query on the status of newly formed taluks in the State, Mr. Thimmappa said 50 new taluks in the State would become functional by the end of the month. The delay was owing to lack of administrative preparation in five taluks. “The government will be releasing ₹5 crore for setting up taluk office and other infrastructure, and of the 160 tahsildars who are undergoing training, 50 will take charge in the new taluks,” he said.