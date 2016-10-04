The State government has approved several development plans for Bidar city. The government had agreed to release Rs. 16.61 crore of untied grants for a series of works at a recent meeting.

Among the works that will be taken up are the long-pending completion of the commercial complex at Service Stand, upgrading waste management system in the city, cleaning the medieval era underground water channel Jamuna Mori, beautification of old wells and public toilets at the Bidar fort. The package also includes projects like drinking water supply schemes, roads, drains and laying of road dividers.

The projects were proposed under the 14th Finance Plan, and untied funds of the state government, according to Deputy Commissioner and administrator of City Municipal Council.

The Service Stand project has been pending for nearly 10 years. The ambitious project of resettling street vendors in a commercial complex was planned in 2006 by then Deputy Commissioner Munish Moudgil. He had identified street vendors and assured them of permanent shops in the complex.

A committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, involved CMC officers, Nirmiti Kendra and District Urban Development Cell, chalked out plans for a multi-storey commercial complex. Displaced shop owners were to be rehabilitated while the additional shops were to be given to the highest bidder. Some shop keepers deposited money with the CMC hoping to get shops allotted. Work began on the ground floor and some shops were allotted. However, construction stopped mid way, disappointing several depositors. Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari, who now wants to continue the work, said: "We have set aside Rs. 36 lakh for the work and will urge the government to sanction more funds."

The Bidar fort, the most important heritage monument in the city, has 40 monuments in the 600-acre premises. However, there is only one set of four toilets inside the fort. With tourist footfalls touching over 500 per day in the recent years, there is a need for additional toilets.

Jamuna Mori, the subterranean aqua duct that carried water from the old city into the fort, has fallen into disuse. The vegetable market sits on its mouth and most of the waste is thrown into it. The channel needs to be cleaned to ensure the adaptive reuse of the heritage structure, feels CMC member Nabi Qureshi.

Bidar’s progress on solid waste management has been slow. Erection of the waste segregating machine put up in Karnataka –Telangana border village of Sultanpur is yet to start working at full capacity. The door-to-door collection of waste has been affected with a few CMC members objecting to the method of payment to the contractor. "This needs to be streamlined either by automation or by going back to the successful model of contracting it to the Self Help Groups, as was done three years ago,’’ Mr Tewari said. According to him, most of the work will be completed in one year.