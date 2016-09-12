Karnataka farmers keep fingers crossed

Karnataka delegation in New Delhi to press case of distress in the State

Farmers in the Cauvery basin are keeping their fingers crossed as the State’s application seeking modification of the Supreme Court order on release of water to Tamil Nadu will come up for hearing on Monday.

The Cauvery Supervisory Committee (CSC) will also meet on the same day at New Delhi. Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil, Chief Secretary Arvind Jadhav and top officials are camping in the national capital.

While the State’s legal team is preparing to convince the apex court about the distress faced by Karnataka, Mr. Jadhav will urge CSC to depute a team of experts to visit the riparian States to assess the ground-level situation.

Deve Gowda intervenes

On Sunday, the former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda undertook an aerial survey of all four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, while BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa visited Mandya and took part in the protest by farmers against release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Gowda told media persons that he was contemplating presenting ground realities on the poor water storage in the reservoirs and the plight of farmers before the Supreme Court. He said he would submit a report on the ground reality to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the present crisis could have been avoided if the State government had not delayed its response to the affidavit filed by Tamil Nadu seeking excess water.

Meanwhile, accusing the State government of failing to handle the issue, Mr Yeddyurappa demanded that a compensation of Rs. 25,000 per acre be provided to farmers in the Cauvery basin as they were losing crops due to lack of water.

Police step up action

With the protests over the Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu escalating, the district police have intensified action against troublemakers.

The district has been witnessing a series of rallies and demonstrations since September 5 following the Supreme Court’s direction to release waters to Tamil Nadu. Some miscreants are trying to take advantage of the situation and disturb the law and order, observe senior police officials. The police arrested 11 people, all non-farmers, aged between 20 and 40, on September 8, for damaging public property.

Investigations revealed that all the 11 had threatened shopkeepers and hawkers across the town. However, the accused manage to secure bail from a local court. Many miscreants also damaged furniture and material at some buildings in the guise of supporting the Cauvery agitation in Mandya town and other places.

“We will initiate strict action against the miscreants. We have videographed the protests. Officials will identify miscreants based on footage and through informants,” he said.

The police have booked at least 250 persons across the district for creating nuisance and damaging public property during the protests, preventing the police from discharging their duties, attempting to disrupt law and order and other charges.