Minister of State for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil, who is also the district in-charge Minister, has said that Karnataka is a model State for the entire country in utilising the funds allocated under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for taking up development works for the welfare of SCs and STs. Speaking after inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations here on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that more than 95 per cent of the funds allocated under SCP and TSP last year was utilised and this year Rs. 20,000 crore is available under SCP and TSP.

He said that the State was also the first in the country to enact a legislation to ensure that the funds allocated under SCP and TSP is utilised fully. The legislation also has a provision to punish the officials who fail to the utilise SCP and TSP funds during the financial year.

Referring to the heavy rains and the consequent flooding in the district last month, Mr. Patil said that according to the initial estimate, standing crops on more than 90,000 hectares was lost and the district administration has already submitted a detailed report to the State government seeking additional funds to compensate farmers and also to take up repair works. “GESCOM officials have been directed to replace all the faulty transformers and restore electricity to all the affected villages,” he added. Mr. Patil said that a detailed estimate has been prepared to upgrade the bridges across the Kagina at Malkhed in Sedam taluk and at Dandoti in Chittapur taluk as elevated bridges at a cost of Rs. 35 crores each to avoid flooding of the bridges in future. Mr. Patil said that he has also written to the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. in this regard.

The Minister said that with an aim to bring down the infant and maternal mortality rate, the State government has decided to establish an exclusive hospital for women and children in Kalaburagi. “The proposal in this regard is now before the Finance Department for approval. The proposal will later be placed before the Cabinet for final approval ... all this is expected to be completed within a month,” he said.

To a demand made by the Valmiki community members for the construction of Valmiki Bhavan, he said that the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority will be asked to allot a civic amenity site for the bhavan and necessary funds will also provided for the construction. “Already the government has sanctioned Rs. 1.5 crore for the construction of Valmiki Bhavan at Sedam,” he said. Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA for Gulbarga South, was present .