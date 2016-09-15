B.M. Hegde, former Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University, medical scientist and author, has been chosen for the annual Dr. Kota Shivaram Karanth Huttura Prashasti (Dr. Kota Shivaram Karanth Birthplace Award) for 2016.

The award instituted by the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat in Udupi district and Karanth Birthplace Award Foundation, in memory of the Jnanpith award winner late Dr. Kota Shivaram Karanth, is being given annually for the last 12 years since 2005.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, H. Pramod Hande, president of the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat, said that Dr. Hegde had been chosen for the award because he dispassionately analysed all medical issues. He had written several illuminating articles and books.

The award would be presented to Dr. Hegde in Kota on October 10