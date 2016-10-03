Heavy rain has filled the Karanja reservoir to the brim and officials are saying that they will open the gates if it get filled further.

Inflow at the dam is around 4,500 cusecs, and the dam cannot take the pressure beyond 90 per cent capacity, say officials. There is nearly 6.1 tmcft of water in the dam that can hold 7.69 tmcft. Water is touching the 583.26 ft mark against a full reservoir level of 588.15 ft. This is around 80 per cent of the full capacity. “We have opened the gates whenever the impounded water has crossed 90 per cent capacity,” said an engineer under the project.

Eshwar Khandre, district in-charge Minister, has assured farmers in the command area of gates not being opened till it is considered absolutely necessary.

He has asked officials to study the situation and submit a report on the implications of releasing water into the river course and the possible loss of crops on the river banks.

He met farmers in the villages on the backwaters too. He has assured them of not impounding excess water without reason. Villagers facing the threat of submergence will be relocated, he said in a release.