Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil has said that the incomplete Karanja irrigation project of Bidar district would be revived for augmenting water storage capacity in the reservoir.

Addressing presspersons after participating in the Rajyotsava programme here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the project would help in increasing storage capacity by drawing water from the Manjra.

He said that the river waters would also be used to fill the Chulaki Nala in the district.

“As it is a long-pending demand, the government has decided to provide a better solution to the project,” Mr. Patil said.

About irrigation and tank filling projects in Vijayapura district, Mr. Patil said that 90 per cent of the lakes in the district would be filled and 15 lakh acres of land would be irrigated in the next 18 months.

