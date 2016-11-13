Chief Minister Siddaramaiah operating the controls of the water lifting unit of the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project at Hammigi in Gadag on Saturday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Inaugurates Ambedkar Bhavan; offers ‘ganga puja’ at Bhishma Kere

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that steps will be taken to protect the bio-diverse Kappatagudda forest in Gadag district.

He was speaking at a public function in Gadag on Saturday to mark the inauguration of various development works and filling up of the Bhishma Kere by drawing water through the Singatalur Lift Irrigation project.

The Chief Minister said that he would call for the files pertaining to Kappatagudda, conduct a detailed study as it was a very sensitive issue.

“I will take it up seriously and immediate steps will be taken to protect Kappatagudda,” he said.

The seer said that the decision to remove the “conservation reserve” tag for Kappatagudda should be rescinded and it should be protected.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that as per his promise during the elections, he had ensured the fulfillment of the promise to draw water to Gadag from the Tungabhadra.

“In the last four budgets, I have allocated Rs. 10,000 crore each for the irrigation projects. The Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project, which was meant for irrigating Rs. 1.70 lakh acres has been modified to include drip irrigation project and now it will irrigate a total of 2.65 lakh acres. In the last three years we have spent Rs. 814 crore for the project,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramiah who earlier inaugurated Ambedkar Bhavan, said that Ambedkar was not just a leader of Dalits alone.

“He is the leader of all and because of him even the voiceless people have voice now,” he said.

He also inaugurated the programme of giving Record of Rights to 10,031 shelterless people in Gadag district by clicking a remote button symbolically.

In the new system, the beneficiaries can get the documents at government outlsets by presenting the SMS sent to them on their cellphones.

Minister for Water Resources M.B. Patil said that Rs. 25,283 crore had been spent to irrigate 5,70,161 acres in the State in the last three years.

Speaking about the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and district in-charge H.K. Patil said that Mr. Siddaramaiah gave fiscal strength to the project by allocating additional funds.