A seminar on the ‘Life and Writings of Krishnamurthy Puranik’, organised by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, was marked by the release of a Kannada monograph on Krishnamurthy Puranik at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan here on Sunday.

“This is history in itself and the most fitting tribute one could pay to a great writer like Krishnamurthy Puranik,” said Jnanpith awardee and Akademi vice-president Chandrashekhar Kambar on the occasion.

Mr. Kambar, who became nostalgic while tracing the literary pursuits of the late writer, who was a native of Gokak in Belagavi district, and whose work ‘Mannina Magalu’ (Daughter of the Soil) won him the Sahitya Akademi award, said Puranik was not only a creative fiction writer but had also penned several poems, short stories and plays in Kannada. He said Puranik was not only a writer but an ideal teacher with a secular outlook from whom he had learnt much.

Writer S.M. Krishnarao spoke about the monograph. Senior writers and poets, including Jinadatt Desai and L.S. Shastri, paid rich tributes to Puranik. S.P. Mahalingeshwar, regional secretary of the Sahitya Akademi, was present.