The one-day seminar on the “Life and Writings of Krishnamurthy Puranik” organised by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, was marked by release of Kannada Monograph on Krishnamurthy Puranik at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan here on Sunday.

“This is history in itself and most befitting tribute one could pay to the great writer like Krishnamurthy Puranik,” said Jnanpith Award winner and vice-president of the Akademi, Chandrashekhar Kambar, in his remarks on the occasion.

Mr. Kambar, who became nostalgic while tracing literary pursuits of the late writer who was a native of Gokak of Belagavi district and whose work ‘Mannina Magalu (Daughter of the Soil) won him the Sahitya Akademi award, said Puranik was not only a creative fiction writer, but also versatile. He penned several poems, short stories and plays in Kannada language in a territory like Belagavi which was then dominated by Marathi speaking linguistic community.

Also, he said Puranik was not only a writer but an ideal teacher from whom he learnt much to be where he was today in the field of literature. The later author was truly secular in his outlook and for whom caste and other criteria were never an issue to share his knowledge and views.

Writer S.M. Krishnarao spoke about the monograph. Senior writers and poets, including Jinadatt Desai, L.S. Shastri spoke and paid rich tributes to Krishnamurthy Puranik. S.P. Mahalingeshwar, Regional Secretary, Sahitya Akademi was present.