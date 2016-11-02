Colourful processions, cultural programmes and felicitation marked the Rajyotsava celebrations in Gadag on Tuesday.

Hoisting the Tricolour at the K.H. Patil District Stadium here on Tuesday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil said that the Kannada language, which had a rich cultural legacy, had retained its uniqueness even today by adapting itself suitably to the digital age.

“The ‘peace garden’ of all communities, Karnataka needs to be more emotionally united. Gadag has given the song Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu to the State through Huilagol Narayanarao and has contributed immensely to the State in different fields,” Mr. Patil said on the occasion.

A host of elected representatives including MLC Prof. S.V. Sankanur and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Patil flagged off the procession highlighting the heritage and culture of Gadag district. The Minister also flagged off the ‘Kannada Ratha,’ which will tour the district as part of the Information Department’s field publicity programme.