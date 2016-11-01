Colourful procession, cultural programmes and felicitation marked the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Gadag on Tuesday.

Hoisting the tricolour at the K.H. Patil District Stadium here on Tuesday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil said that Kannada language, which had a rich cultural legacy, had retained its uniqueness even today by adapting itself suitably to the digital age.

“Described as the ‘peace garden’ of all communities, Karnataka needs to get united more emotionally. Gadag has given the song ‘Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu’ to the state through the pens of Huilagol Narayanarao and has contributed immensely to the State in different fields,” he said.

He emphasised on the need for making Kannada language the medium of life. A host of elected representatives including MLC Prof. S.V. Sankanur and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Patil offered puja to the portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and flagged off the colourful procession which comprised of various tableaux highlighting the heritage and culture of Gadag district. Various cultural troupes added colour to the procession. The minister also flagged off the ‘Kannada Ratha,’ which will tour the district as part of the field publicity programme of the Information Department.

Eminent personalities from various fields were felicitated on the occasion and eight government schools that recorded cent percent results in the SSLC examination were given cash awards. District and block toppers of SSLC examinations were given laptops. As part of the celebrations, students of various schools presented cultural programmes.