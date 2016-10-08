The entire Kannada film industry, also known as 'Sandalwood', supported the citizens in their struggle for justice in the Cauvery, Mahadayi and other disputes, said actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Speaking briefly to presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Rajkumar who was in the city to promote his latest film "Doddamane Huduga" already in theatres across the State, said that he too was among the people struggling for justice.

"We are not mute spectators to the happenings on the issues of Cauvery and Mahadayi... We are keenly following every development and stand by the people and the decisions taken by the state government," he said.

He took out time to visit Nirmal theatre in the city where he spent a few minutes with his fans, who had turned out in large numbers. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of Rani Channamma in the city, where over 1,500 fans, mainly college students had gathered, leading to massive traffic jams at the circle and adjoining junctions.