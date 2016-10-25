It will culminate in Udupi on Sri Kanakadasa Jayanti

The Kanaka Sadbhavana Jyoti Ratha Yatre Samiti will organise its annual Kanaka Sadbhavana Jyoti Ratha Yatre from November 8 to 17.

Addressing presspersons here recently, Om Sri Krishnamurthy, president of the State unit of the samiti, said that the objective was to promote peace and compassion in humans. It was also aimed at spreading the teachings and ideals of saint-composer Kanakadasa. The yatre had been held annually for last four consecutive years.

The yatre begins from Bengaluru. Then it reaches Bada village in Haveri district and concludes in Udupi. Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister, would offer prayers to the idol of Kanakadasa at Sri Beereshwara Temple at Sampigehalli in Bengaluru at 9.30 a.m. on November 8 and then flag off the yatre.

The yatre would reach Bada village, the birthplace of Kanakadasa, on November 9. After offering prayers at the Sri Kanakadasa Temple in Bada, Niranjanapuri Swami of Sri Kanaka Gurupeetha, would light the torch.

The yatre would then pass through Ranebennur, Harihar, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bhadravati, Tarikere, Birur, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru and culminate in Udupi on November 17.

A ‘pura pravesha’ for the yatre would be held at Jodu Katte in Udupi at 9.30 a.m. on November 17. After offering prayers to the idol of Kanakadasa, a programme would be held at Rajangana here to mark the 529th Sri Kanakadasa Jayanti at 11.30 a.m. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, the seers of Ashta Mutts, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, and Vinay Kumar Sorake, MLA, would participate.

Renovation

The ‘Kanaka Mandira’ was being renovated at the Car Street here at a cost of Rs. 1.25 crore. The Pejawar seer had donated Rs. 25 lakh for the renovation work, while Vidyavallabha Tirtha of Kaniyur Mutt had donated Rs. 5 lakh for it. The renovation work was in the final stages.

If the government provided 50 to 100 acres of land near Udupi, the samiti would start a residential educational institution providing education from kindergarten to graduation, he said. To a query, Mr. Krishnamurthy said that the Ashta Mutts had been cooperating wholeheartedly with the samiti for last four years. Any wrong impression about the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple should not be created, he said.