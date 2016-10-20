Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said on Wednesday that the Kanaka Nade programme, being organised by the writer, Chakravarthi Sulibele, in Udupi on Sunday, was not in response to the Chalo Udupi rally organised by the progressive groups here on October 9.

Speaking to presspersons here, the Pejawar seer said that he was not behind the organisation of the programme. He did not even know when the workers of the Kanaka Nade programme were expected to arrive here.

The workers or members of Kanaka Nade were coming to clean the surroundings of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here.

The Kanaka Nade was a campaign meant to create awareness and promote cleanliness and sanitation among the people, he said.

The seer said that the workers of the Kanaka Nade campaign had met him even before he ascended the Paryaya Peetha on January 18, 2016. The workers had met him again after he ascended the Paryaya Peetha and expressed their desire to carry out cleanliness campaign here.

This cleanliness campaign had been decided many months ago. This was a voluntary initiative of the Kanaka Nade workers and he had not directed them to do it, he said.

To a query that the Kanaka Nade programme had raised suspicions as it was being organised after the Chalo Udupi programme, the seer said that he had made it clear to the workers of the Kanaka Nade campaign, when they had met him some days ago, that they should not clean the streets on which the procession of the Chalo Udupi was taken out.

“I do not want any wrong interpretation or any controversy on this issue. The Kanaka Nade campaign has no connection of any kind with the Chalo Udupi campaign,” he said.