Democracy stands on acceptance of opposing views: Sha. Shettar

“A democracy that does not allow space for any voice of dissent is no better than a disabled democracy,” and “writer M.M. Kalburgi was strong advocate of a democracy that provided free space to air one’s views however critical they were,” said veteran writer and researcher Sha. Shettar.

Speaking at an event organised in memory of Prof. Kalburgi on his first death anniversary, by P.G. Halakatti Research Centre, here on Tuesday, he said that the foundation of a democracy stands on open acceptance of opposing views.

“You may not like some views, you have the right to criticise them in a democratic way, but no one has the right to ‘kill’ views or opinions.

“That is what happened in the case of many people in India: from Mahatma Gandhi to rationalists Dhabolkar, Pansare and Kalburgi. They were killed by people who did not believe in democracy,” Dr. Shettar said.

He said that pluralism is an intrinsic part of democracy and not unilateralism; this fundamental sense of pluralism should be respected and protected.

Asserting that Prof. Kalburgi aired his views without any hesitation, Dr. Shettar said that it was this very nature that became the primary enemy of his life as he was eliminated by those who loathed this nature of his.

“Though Prof. Kalburgi is no longer with us physically today, his views have gained stronger acceptance in society, after his death,” he said.

The 82-year-old Dr. Shettar, who had had an over four-decade association with Prof. Kalburgi, said that he often noticed that the remarkable achievements of Prof. Kalburgi become the reason for jealousy among several of his contemporary writers.

Stating that that society has now lost a literary power and not mere a human being, he said that the responsibility of those who believed in true democracy was to carry on the work of Prof. Kalburgi which he felt would be the real tribute to the departed soul.

Later, addressing the gathering, district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil regretted the failure of his government to catch the killers of Prof. Kalburgi even a year after the murder.

“Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was expressing sadness for not bringing the culprits to book soon; however, the State government is doing its best to bring the killers to justice,” the Minister said.