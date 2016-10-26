The NSL Sugars operating the Aland Cooperative Sugar Factory at Bhusnur village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on lease, has decided to fire the boiler on November 3 and begin the crushing of sugarcane from November 5 this year.

Vice President of the NSL Sugar Factory Ranga Prasad told presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday that factory has decided to offer Rs. 2537 per tonne of sugarcane supplied by the farmers at the ex-gate Fair Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Union Government this year. (The State Government is yet to fix the minimum purchase price for the sugarcane this year).

Mr. Prasad said the factory had set itself a target of crushing maximum seven lakh tonnes of sugarcane this year till the end of crushing season in March 2017. The factory has a capacity to crush 7500 tonnes per day. To a question, he said that the factory provided 250 grams of sugar for every one tonne of sugarcane supplied by the farmers at a subsidised rate of 50 per cent of the market price as an incentive.

Except for Rs 6. crore as dues to the farmers which was ordered to be paid by the State government in 2013-14 and challenged in the High Court, the factory does not owe any due to the farmers for the sugarcane crushed in 2014-15 and 2015-16, he said.

During 2013-14 the State government had directed the sugar factories in the State to pay Rs. 200 extra for every tonne of the sugarcane supplied by the farmers and the NSL had paid Rs. 100 extra per tonne to the farmers and challenged the order of the state government for the payment of remaining Rs. 100 in the court and the case is still pending.

Mr. Prasad said that during 2013-14, the factory crushed 7.30 lakh tonnes of sugarcane and during 2014-15 the crushing of the sugarcane had touched a record 8.80 lakh tonnes. However, the crushing came down sharply to 4 lakh tonnes during 15-16 due to the severe drought in Kalaburagi and Bidar district, which brought down the sugarcane production substantially. “However, during the 2016-17, the factory is confident of getting at least 7 lakh tonnes of sugarcane from the farmers of Kalaburagi and Bidar districts due to the favourable seasonal conditions.”