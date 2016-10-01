Kalaburagi-based entrepreneur and software innovator Rupam Das has done it again by winning the most innovative concepts honourable mention award by software major IBM which has won him a total cash prize of $ 10,000, approximately Rs. 6.5 lakh.

According to a communication received by Mr. Das here, his innovation, “Emometric” in Apache Spark Makers Build Hackathon by IBM, organised by Devpost, a New York-based organiser, had qualified for the honourable mention award in the contest in which more than 300 software developers participated. Rupam Das’s “Emometric” was one among the 23 entries which made to the final evaluation. Mr. Das, who had won the prestigious Codeproject’s IoT contest recently, created “Emometric” which tracks customers emotions during shopping and provided meaningful information to the retailer.