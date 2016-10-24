Swimmer D.V. Charu Hamsini, pursuing her MBBS in Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College in Kalaburagi, brought laurels to the college and the region by winning a record nine gold medals in different individual events in the swimming competitions organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru recently.

Ms. Hamsini won gold medals in the 200 metres individual medley, 200 metres freestyle, 50 metres backstroke, 100 metres butterfly, 50 metres breaststroke, 100 metre breaststroke, 200 metres breaststroke, 100 metre freestyle and 50 metres freestyle events in the competitions organised by the university.

In the 35th national swimming championship in Kerala in 2015, Ms. Hamsini had won the silver medal in the 4x100 metres medley relay and in the championship organised by the Swimming Federation of India, Ms Hamsini had won silver medal in the 4x100 metres edley relay, gold in the 100 and 50 metres breastroke, silver medal in the 200 metres breaststroke.