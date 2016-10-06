Kala Jatha, a drive to create awareness among the people about State government schemes, was inaugurated by Basareddy Anapur, president of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat in Yadgir recently.

The jatha will cover 40 villages across the district from October 4 to 29 and create awareness about various State government schemes such as Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya, Manaswini, Maitree and Vidhyasiri, through street dramas and other cultural programmes.

Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner, and others were present.