The depletion of water in the Kabini may affect ecological requirements of elephants and other animals.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The elephant migratory pattern has changed since the Kabini dam was constructed in the 1970s

Conservation activists in the region are perturbed that in the cacophony surrounding the Cauvery issue, the ecological requirements of wildlife that includes nearly 2,200 to 2,500 elephants in the Bandipur-Kabini-Nagarahole belt have been ignored.

The depleting water level at Kabini, which is the main source of water for animals, may hasten drought-like conditions resulting in extreme water stress from December — escalating conflict situations in the region.

The issue was first raised by organic farmer Vivek Cariappa, who pointed out that people in and around H.D. Kote risk the prospects of escalation of conflicts due to water stress. For, there are about 150 villages surrounding Bandipur and as many around Nagarahole, which support a cattle population of nearly 3 lakh — will be bereft of fodder and water by early February.

“It is guaranteed that there will be pressure on the Forest Department from the local MLAs to allow cattle to graze in forests,” according to Mr. Cariappa.

“This will directly impact the food supply of herbivores, which are the prey for carnivores and lack of adequate fodder for herbivores — due to competition from the domestic cattle — can upset the food chain forcing the animals out of the jungles escalating conflict situation,” explained D. Rajkumar of Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

Though cattle grazing is officially banned inside national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, they do take place surreptitiously and the incidents may increase during drought.

Hence, mitigation measures like maintenance of elephant proof trenches, solar fences besides deployment of the conflict response team are imperative to manage the emerging situation.

Activists pointed out that the elephant migratory pattern in the region has changed ever since the Kabini dam was constructed in the early 1970s. The backwater is not only a source of water during summer but supports fresh sprout of green grass when it is dry and the herbivores feed on the new shoot.

But given the current scenario and depletion of water from the Kabini reservoir, the backwater may dry up sooner than ever and disrupt the migratory pattern of elephants that tend to converge at the backwaters during summer. In the absence of fodder and water, elephants may move out of the forests escalating conflict situations, which could become acute in the run up to the summer.

