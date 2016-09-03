The State government’s health insurance scheme, Jyoti Sanjeevini, saved the life of a government employee in Bidar on Friday.

R.K. Reshme, an employee of the Sericulture Department complained of chest pain and was taken to Bhalke Vaidehi hospital. Doctors found that he had a 98 per cent block in one artery. They advised him to get a stunt fixed inside the blocked artery. A team, led by surgeon Suraj Singh, inserted the stunt. The patient is recovering.

Rajendra Gandage, Karnataka State Government Employees Association district unit president, said that it was the first procedure conducted under Jyoti Sanjeevini after it was introduced by the government. The treatment that could have cost Rs. 1.5 lakh, was cashless and hassle-free, he said.

Somashekar Bhalke, director of the hospital, said that beneficiaries of Yashaswini scheme could claim cashless treatment benefits in the hospital. The hospital has 98 beds, said a release.