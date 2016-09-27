The availability of water in the four reservoirs together — KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavati — stood at 29.686 tmcft (10.201 tmcft in KRS; 8.029 tmcft in Kabini; 5.121 tmcft in Harangi, and 6.334 tmcft in Hemavati) on Monday, and the State has just enough water to cater to the drinking water needs of the districts dependent on it, said Irrigation Department officials.

Speaking to reporters at the KRS dam, which was opened up for the first time in over two weeks for the study tour that the Karnataka government took up on Sunday and Monday, B. Shivashankar, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department, south zone, said the total inflow on Monday was 159.799 tmcft, which was lower than the 41-year average of 390.569 tmcft in all the four reservoirs. However, he said the drinking water requirement for Bengaluru and Mysuru, which was 2 tmcft per month, could be met until May 2017.