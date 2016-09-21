celebration time:K. B. Prasanna Kumar, MLA, offering sweets to R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, after Shivamogga city was included in the third list of Smart Cities , in Shivamoggaon Tuesday.—PHOTO: VAIDYA

A celebratory mood prevailed here on Tuesday after Shivamogga city made it to the third list of smart cities that was announced by the Union Ministry for Urban Development.

As soon as the announcement was made, members of the Shivamogga City Corporation distributed sweets and exchanged greetings. K.B. Prasanna Kumar, MLA, told presspersons here that the city’s selection will improve the quality of public services and the pace of its deliverance. K.V. Vasanth Kumar, secretary of the Shivamogga Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedikegala Okkoota, told The Hindu that the sizeable chunk of the funds released by the Union government under the Smart City project should be used to enhance the city’s green cover and maintain water bodies, including the Tunga. It is necessary to maintain transparency in the utilisation of funds and in implementation of the works, he said.

D.S. Arun, president of the Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the works that accelerate income and employment should be implemented with the funds released by the Union government. He also said that the city can be developed into a tourist hub.

“The selection will result in upgradation of infrastructure and civic amenities. However, the selection should not result in an artificial boom in the real estate sector and property prices getting out of the reach of the common man,” he added.