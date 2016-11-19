Minister for Medical Education and Kalaburagi in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil has said that media had a greater role to play in strengthening democracy by creating an informed citizenry.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the National Press Day and golden jubilee celebrations of the Press Council of India at the conference hall in the district administrative complex here on Wednesday.

The event was organised jointly by the Karnataka Media Academy, the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists.

“The success of any democracy depends on the level of awareness of its citizens. The modern-age media, in all forms — print, electronic and social, has an undeniable role in inculcating awareness and creating an informed citizenry,” he said.

While hailing the positive contribution made by media, the Minister also pointed out its negative role in society. He specifically pointed fingers at what he called sensationalism by way of spreading false information or half-truths.

He urged journalists not to channelise their entire energy on negative aspects of governance alone as doing so might tend to undermine hundreds of positive aspects and the hard work of people in governance, and also demoralise them.

“People working in the four wings of democracy — the legislature, the executive, the judiciary and the media — come from the same society and have inherited both its positive and negative aspects. We cannot turn our backs on democracy as it is a time-tested political order with no better alternatives at present. The only way is to strengthen it by identifying and doing away with its shortcomings on a regular basis.

“Such introspection is required to be carried out among all the four wings of democracy,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh pointed out the role of the media in strengthening democracy in India since Independence. Stating that media was not just an information promulgator but also as an opinion builder, he urged media representatives to direct themselves towards constructive journalism.

“We in the executive always welcome constructive criticism from the media. Your positive comments or recognition of our work does boost our morale and motivate us to work hard with fervour. Your constructive criticism also helps us in introspection,” he said.