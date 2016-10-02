Senior journalist Gouri Lankesh, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued connection with a defamation case filed against her by Pralhad Joshi, MP, was arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class II Court here on Saturday. She was later released on conditional bail.

The development is related to the defamation cases filed by Mr. Joshi and BJP office-bearer Umesh Dushi objecting to a report against BJP leaders published by Ms. Gouri in her periodical on January 23, 2008.

After an initial stay of one year on the case, Ms. Gouri had approached the High Court of Karnataka at Dharwad with a writ petition seeking transfer of the case to Bengaluru under quashing of proceedings under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The writ petition was dismissed and the case was referred for trials to JMFC II court in Hubballi with a direction to dispose it of within six months.

After Ms. Gouri Lankesh failed to appear for hearing, the JMFC II Court issued a non-bailable warrant against her. On Saturday, the police produced her before the court and she was given bail by JMFC Judge Amar P. She was asked to furnish cash surety of Rs. 10,000 and a personal bond of Rs. 25,000.