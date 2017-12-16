‘Joint military exercises help in anti-terror operations’

more-in

The Indian army is organising joint military exercises with forces of other countries to prepare for possible joint operations against terrorist groups in future, Brigadier Govind Kalwad, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC), said in Belagavi on Friday.

“Terrorism is a challenge before the whole world. Security forces should gear up to face such challenges. Such joint exercises help our forces learn the best practices from partners,” he said. He was speaking at the inauguration of EKUVERIN, a joint military exercise between India and Maldives that began at the MLIRC, Belagavi.

Last year, the exercise was held at Kadhdhoo, Lammu Atoll in Maldives. EKUVERIN means ‘friends’ in Dhivehi, the Maldivian language.

The two-week long bilateral annual training exercise is expected to help soldiers and officers of both countries learn strategies and techniques from each other.

Brigadier Kalwad said this was the eighth joint exercise between India and Maldives. The personnel will utilise the training facilities of the MLIRC to get trained in counter-insurgency operations, horse riding and other skills.

The main aim of the camp was to introduce operational procedures and techniques of one army to the other. This would be helpful in the event of counter-insurgency and anti- terrorist operations in cities or semi-urban settings. Such exercises are being carried out as per the spirit of the United Nations charter. This will ensure better inter-operability and aid future joint operations, he said.

Captain Shinon, who is heading the Maldivian group, hoped the exercise would help both sides acquire new skills.

As many as 45 personnel from each side are participating in the exercise.

The Maldivian National Defence Force is represented by two officers and 43 personnel, and the Indian side is represented by three officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 39 personnel of the Gorkha Rifles Battalion.

The event began with flypast by two helicopters of Army Aviation, Pipe Band display by 5/8th Gorkha Rifles band and a display of Ghatka martial arts by soldiers of Bombay Sappers, Kirkee. The exercise will end on December 28.