Mata Manjamma Jogati and her team performing Jogati Nritya in Udupi on Monday.

The Dr. T.M.A. Pai Chair on Indian Literature, Manipal University, along with Rathabeedi Geleyaru, organised a Jogati Nritya programme at the Nutana Ravindra Mantapa on MGM College campus here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Jolada Kudlagi, scholar, explained the origin of Jogati tradition and how it came into being and its various dimensions.

Later, Mata Manjamma Jogati, head of the Jogati troupe, narrated the events as to how she, being born as Manjunath Shetty in Kallukamba village in Ballari district, later became Manjamma Jogati.

A transgender, she explained how she overcame all the difficulties with grit and determination and how she earned respect through learning and performing Jogati Nritya.

Vaidehi, president, Dr. T.M.A. Pai Chair on Indian Literature, Manipal University, and Muralidhar Upadhya Hiriyadka, president of Rathabeedi Geleyaru, were present.