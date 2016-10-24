Aspirants at the job mela organised for engineering graduates, in Mysuru on Sunday.— PHOTO: M.A. Sriram

The Udyoga Mela, a job fair, conducted for the engineering graduates here on Sunday evoked a good response. A large number of job aspirants thronged the venue at Kuvempunagar seeking employment in the participating companies, including well-known IT firms.

Janaspandana Trust, Mysuru, which is headed by M.K. Somashekar, MLA, had organised the job mela. The trust has been organising such job melas since many years, the trust claimed.

The MLA, during the inauguration of the mela, said his trust had imparted skills to many unemployed youth to make them employable.