A jilted lover committed suicide in front of the girl’s residence at Munirabad, Koppal taluk, after the latter turned down his marriage proposal. The deceased is identified as Kirankumar of Jeerhal Kalgudi, Gangavati taluk, doing his animation designer course in Hubballi.

The police said that before committing suicide, Kirankumar reportedly video recorded his statement in Telugu, narrating his affair with the girl, on his mobile phone. In the video, he has held the girl and her family responsible for his extreme step. His victims claimed that he had sent the video to his sister.

Police sources said Kirankumar and the girl, who is an engineering student in Hubballi and belonged to the same community as him, were in love for the past three years and were reportedly living together. When the girl's parents found out about the affair, they decided to marry her off and began searching for a suitable match.

Meanwhile, Kirankumar, who got to know of this, went to her house and created a scene. Both the girl's parents and the girl reportedly turned down his marriage proposal, following which Kirankumar allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. Though he was rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to VIMS, Ballari, he could not be saved.

Munirabad police have registered a case.