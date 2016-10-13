A jilted lover committed suicide outside the girl’s residence at Munirabad in Koppal taluk, after the latter turned down his marriage proposal. The deceased has been identified as Kirankumar of Jeerhal Kalgudi of Gangavati taluk, who was doing a course in animation designing in Hubballi.

The police said that before committing suicide, Kirankumar reportedly video recorded his statement in Telugu, narrating his relationship with the girl, on his mobile phone.

Police sources said that Kirankumar and the girl were reportedly in love for the past three years and were living together. When the girl’s parents found out about the affair, they decided to get her married and began searching for a suitable match.

Meanwhile, Kirankumar, got to know of this, went to her house, and created a scene. The girl’s parents and the girl reportedly turned down his marriage proposal, following which Kirankumar allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. Though he was rushed to the local hospital and later to the Vijayanagar Institue of Medical Sciences, Ballari, he could not be saved. Munirabad police have registered a case.