The beleaguered State-unit of the Janata Dal (United) has suffered a severe setback with the resignation of its State vice-president Shankar Kodla from the primary membership of the party.

Mr. Kodla sent his resignation to the State president M.P. Nadagouda on Sunday.

He joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) in the presence of Union Social Welfare Minister Ramdas Athawale and the State president of teh RPI (A) Venkataswamy in Hyderabad. Mr. Kodla, who is also a journalist, had unsuccessfully contested thrice to the Lok Sabha from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency and twice to the Legislative Assembly from Sedam Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kodla is likely to be declared as the RPI (A) candidate from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in the next Parliament elections.

It is represented by Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge.