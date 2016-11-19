Ramesh and Jalajakshi, Janata Dal (Secular) supporters, were elected president and vice-president of Konanuru Gram Panchayat in Arkalgud taluk on Friday. Both the Congress and the JD(S) have significant presence in Arkalgud Assembly constituency.

Ramesh, who contested for the president’s post, secured 11 votes, while his rival Sathish, a Congress supporter, had only nine votes in his favour. Jalajakshi, who fought for the vice-president’s post, secured 10 votes against her rival Kamakshi, who had secured only nine.

Out of the 21 members in the Gram Panchayat, 20 participated in the election. One member, Shobha, who has been battling a case with regard to an allegation over filing a false caste certificate, did not vote.

The Hassan district administration had clamped prohibitory orders in the panchayat limits for the smooth conduct of the election.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat vice-president and JD(S) leader H.P. Srinivas told presspersons, “The elections should have been held two months ago. The officers delayed the election, buckling under pressure from in-charge Minister A. Manju, who represents Arkalgud in the State Assembly. Leaders of JD(S) had to stage a series of protests in Hassan to ensure the elections were held.”

Both the Congress and the JD(S) have significant presence in Arkalgud Assembly constituency